4 months ago
April 6, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-GEE Group and its subsidiaries, as borrowers, entered into a revolving credit, term loan and security agreement - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - GEE Group Inc

* GEE Group - On March 31, 2017, co and its subsidiaries, as borrowers, entered into a revolving credit, term loan and security agreement - SEC Filing

* GEE Group Inc - Loans under credit agreement mature on march 31, 2021 - SEC Filing

* GEE Group - Under terms of credit agreement, company may borrow up to $73.8 million consisting of a four-year term loan in principal amount of $48.8 million

* GEE Group - Amounts borrowed under credit agreement may be used to repay existing indebtedness, to partially fund capital expenditures among others Source text: [bit.ly/2nia0JH] Further company coverage:

