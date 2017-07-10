BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc
* Seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, USA
July 10 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd-
* Group is expected to record a significant increase of over 100% in its net profit for six months ended 30 june 2017
* Expected result due to substantial increase in sales revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, USA
* Video clips online show foreign doctors praising treatment (Adds detail, comment, previous BEIJING)