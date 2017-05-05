BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
May 5 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd
* Total sales volume of group for month of April 2017 was 86,727 units
* Group's exports volume was down around 72% year-on-year to 648 units in month of April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: