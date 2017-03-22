FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Geely Automobile says FY revenue rises 78 pct
March 22, 2017 / 4:16 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Geely Automobile says FY revenue rises 78 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd

* fy net profit rmb5.11 billion versus rmb 2.26 billion

* group's board of directors set its sales volume target for year of 2017 at 1 mln units, representing an increase of around 31% over 2016.

* Fy revenue rmb 53.72 billion versus rmb 30.14 billion a year ago

* "year 2017 appears to be another stellar year for group"

* Board decides to recommend payment of a final dividend of hk$0.12 per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

