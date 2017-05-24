FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Geely Automobile says not partnering with Zhejiang Geely Holding on deal with DRB-HICOM Bhd
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 24, 2017 / 9:00 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Geely Automobile says not partnering with Zhejiang Geely Holding on deal with DRB-HICOM Bhd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd

* Noted press release made by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group on 24 May that it has reached a binding heads of agreement with DRB-Hicom

* Clarifies it is not partnering with Geely Holding or providing financing to Geely Holding in relation to proposed transactions

* Clarifies and confirms that it is not a party to proposed transactions

* Company does not rule out possibility of exploring potential cooperation opportunities with Proton and/or Lotus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.