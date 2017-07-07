BRIEF-Financial Street's unit wins land site for 743.8 mln yuan in Langfang city
* Says unit wins land site for 743.8 million yuan ($109.39 million) in Langfang city
July 7Gemdale Corp :
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche 5-year mid-term bills worth 1.5 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 5.1 percent
SHANGHAI, July 7 Maersk on Friday said it was too early to predict the financial impact on its second- and third-quarter results from a cyber attack that caused computer outages across the world.