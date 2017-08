March 16 (Reuters) - Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd

* Fy profit attributable rmb1.37 billion versus rmb1.06 billion

* Board resolved to recommend payment of final dividend of rmb0.02 per share for year ended 31 dec 2016

* Fy revenue rmb8.71 billion versus rmb 4.24 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)