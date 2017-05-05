BRIEF-Taaleri: Taaleri Kiertotalous invests EUR 2.1 mln in Etelä-Suomen Lämpöhuolto
* TAALERI KIERTOTALOUS KY INVESTS EUR 2.1 MILLION IN ETELÄ-SUOMEN LÄMPÖHUOLTO OY
May 5 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd :
* Vendor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan receivable transfer agreement with purchaser
* Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire loan receivables at a total consideration of rmb200 million
* Estimated that group will not recognise any gain or loss on disposal while group will receive rmb200 million cash after completion
* Parties are Jinchengxin, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company as vendor and China Railway Trust as purchaser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TAALERI KIERTOTALOUS KY INVESTS EUR 2.1 MILLION IN ETELÄ-SUOMEN LÄMPÖHUOLTO OY
BRUSSELS, May 22 The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday he expected first talks with London on the terms of Britain's withdrawal form the EU to take place in week starting on Monday, June 19.
* Li Shaozhong retired as executive director of co with effect from close of AGM, but will continue to serve as executive president of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: