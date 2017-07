July 17 (Reuters) - Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd:

* Shenzhen Xinjia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into framework agreement with Gemdale Corporation

* Proposed annual cap for construction fee receivable under agreement for period ending 31 December 2017 is RMB70 million

* Gemdale Corp to engage Shenzhen Xinjia to provide decoration services to certain property projects developed by Gemdale