BRIEF-ABN Amro offering price guidance revised to 22.70 euros - 22.75 euros - bookrunner
* ABN Amro Group NV : bookrunner says revised price guidance of 22.70 euros - 22.75 euros; books are covered throughout that range
June 27 Gemfields Plc:
* Continue to maintain that unsolicited pallinghurst offer significantly undervalues Gemfields
* In light of Pallinghurst's holding and acceptances exceeding 75 pct, now of view that shareholders should seriously consider whether to accept offer
* Alternative is to hold shares in what is likely to become an unquoted Gemfields Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decided on Tuesday to delay a vote on healthcare legislation in order to get more support from Republican senators, according to a Senate aide, a move that averted a potentially disastrous defeat by members of his own party.