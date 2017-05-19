FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gemfields responds to offer by Pallinghurst Resources
May 19, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 3 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Gemfields Plc

* Notes announcement issued earlier today by Pallinghurst

* Pallinghurst has not engaged with company with respect to unsolicited offer and as such independent board is reviewing unsolicited offer with its advisers

* Independent board strongly advises its shareholders to take no action at this time

* Refers to announcement on pallinghurst unsolicited firm offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of co not already held by Pallinghurst Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

