June 28 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc:
* Gemphire announces top-line data from cobalt-1 phase 2b
clinical trial in hofh patients
* Gemphire therapeutics inc - top-line data on ldl-c primary
endpoint from completed open label phase 2b cobalt-1 trial
* Gemphire therapeutics - adverse events (aes) were mild to
moderate in intensity across all doses of gemcabene and
consistent with previously reported aes
* Gemphire therapeutics inc - there were no serious aes or
withdrawals due to aes in cobalt-1 study
* Gemphire therapeutics - data announced continue to
demonstrate additive lipid lowering efficacy of gemcabene has
been demonstrated in extensive clinical program to date
* Gemphire therapeutics inc - hofh patients continue to have
elevated ldl-c and additional therapies are needed to help these
patients
