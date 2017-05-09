FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Gemphire reports Q1 loss per share of $0.79
May 9, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Gemphire reports Q1 loss per share of $0.79

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Gemphire Therapeutics Inc

* Gemphire announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.79

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects full year operating expenses and cash used in operating activities to be approximately double 2016 levels

* Expect Q2 2017 operating expenses and cash used in operations to continue to be substantially above comparable prior period levels

* Top-line results from cobalt-1 phase 2B trial are expected in late June 2017

* Top-line results from royal-1 phase 2B trial are expected in Q3 of 2017

* Have plans to launch a phase 2 clinical development program in nash this year

* Top-line results from Indigo-1 phase 2B trial are targeted for Q1 of 2018 based on current pace of enrollment

* Plan to initiate phase 2 clinical development program (Azure-1) in nash in second half of 2017

* Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2017 totaled $29.3 million compared to $24.0 million at December 31, 2016

* Existing cash, net proceeds from private placement sufficient to fund operations through completion of ongoing dyslipidemia trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

