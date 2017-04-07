BRIEF-Genel Energy announces pricing of buy-back offer for bond repurchase

April 7 (Reuters) - Genel Energy Plc:

* Pricing of buy-back offer for bond repurchase

* Company has decided to repurchase a nominal amount of USD 252.8 million of bonds in connection with buy-back offer.

* Bonds will be repurchased at price offered by each bondholder up to and including 89.90% of par value

* Bonds are being repurchased at a weighted average price of 85.56% of par value.

* Settlement of repurchases pursuant to buy-back offer will occur on 11 April 2017.

* Will cancel all bonds repurchased, including current treasury bonds with nominal value of usd 55.4 million.