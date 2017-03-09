BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
March 10 Genenews Ltd
* Genenews announces settlement agreement with hdl liquidating trust
* Genenews ltd -unit reached settlement to resolve outstanding $2 million secured demand promissory note from acquisitions of innovative diagnostic laboratory
* Says unit to pay trust settlement amount of $2.1 million
* Genenews ltd says agreement will be submitted to bankruptcy court for review and is expected to be approved before end of march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates