BRIEF-Cinedigm says Bison Capital will take majority ownership stake in Co
* Bison capital to make significant strategic investment in cinedigm
June 29 Genenews Ltd
* GENENEWS SIGNS BINDING COMMITMENT LETTER WITH MILOST GLOBAL FOR US$10 MILLION FINANCING
* GENENEWS LTD SAYS INITIAL US$3 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTE PLACEMENT TO COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY
* PROCEEDS RAISED FROM MESA WILL BE USED FOR WORKING CAPITAL AND CORPORATE GROWTH PURPOSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bison capital to make significant strategic investment in cinedigm
* Sangamo Therapeutics appoints Roger Jeffs, PH.D. and Joseph S. Zakrzewski to its board of directors