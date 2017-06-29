June 29 Genenews Ltd

* GENENEWS SIGNS BINDING COMMITMENT LETTER WITH MILOST GLOBAL FOR US$10 MILLION FINANCING

* GENENEWS LTD SAYS INITIAL US$3 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTE PLACEMENT TO COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY

* PROCEEDS RAISED FROM MESA WILL BE USED FOR WORKING CAPITAL AND CORPORATE GROWTH PURPOSES