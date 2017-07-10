BRIEF-Cherokee Global enters license agreements for its Hi-Tec, 50 Peaks brands
* Cherokee Global Brands announces multi-category license agreements to expand its hi-tec and 50 peaks brands throughout North America
July 10 Roche Holding Ag:
* Positive phase III results for Genentech's emicizumab in hemophilia A published in the New England Journal Of Medicine
* Genentech says haven 1 showed emicizumab reduced bleed rate by 87 percent compared with on-demand bypassing agents
* Genentech says all 12 secondary endpoints in haven 1 were positive
* Genentech says data from haven 1 and haven 2 have been submitted for approval consideration to U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ESL Partners, L.P. and Edward S. Lampert announce material change to previous early warning report