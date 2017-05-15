FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Generac Holdings says amended its term loan dated as of Feb 9, 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Generac Holdings Inc:

* Generac Holdings - on May 11, 2017, co amended its term loan dated as of february 9, 2012 - sec filing

* Amendment, among other items, modified term loan pricing by favorably reducing certain applicable margin rates

* Generac Holdings-previously, the term loan bore interest at rates that included an adjusted libor rate plus an applicable margin of between 2.50-2.75 pct

* Generac Holdings Inc - effective with this amendment, applicable margin is now reduced to a fixed rate of 2.25 pct Source text - bit.ly/2qINjzA Further company coverage:

