BRIEF-General Cable extends senior secured credit facility maturity to 2022

* General cable corp - ‍amended its existing $700 million asset-based revolving credit facility extending its maturity date to 2022​

* General cable corp- senior secured credit facility provides company with ability to increase facility size in future by up to $250 million

* General cable corp - ‍portions of senior secured credit facility will be available for issuance of letters of credit​