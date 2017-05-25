BRIEF-General Cable extends senior secured credit facility maturity to 2022

May 25 (Reuters) - General Cable Corp
* General cable announces senior secured credit facility maturity extended to 2022
* General cable corp - amended its existing $700 million asset-based revolving credit facility extending its maturity date to 2022
* General cable corp- senior secured credit facility provides company with ability to increase facility size in future by up to $250 million
* General cable corp - portions of senior secured credit facility will be available for issuance of letters of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: