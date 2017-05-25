FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-General Cable extends senior secured credit facility maturity to 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - General Cable Corp

* General cable announces senior secured credit facility maturity extended to 2022

* General cable corp - ‍amended its existing $700 million asset-based revolving credit facility extending its maturity date to 2022​

* General cable corp- senior secured credit facility provides company with ability to increase facility size in future by up to $250 million

* General cable corp - ‍portions of senior secured credit facility will be available for issuance of letters of credit​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

