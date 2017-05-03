May 3 General Cable Corp:

* General cable reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 to $0.30

* Sees Q2 revenue $925 million to $975 million

* Expect to see improvement in Europe through remainder of 2017

* Maintain a positive outlook on our ability to execute against our roadmap in 2017

* Reported diluted earnings per share are anticipated to be in range of $0.05 to $0.20 per share in q2 2017