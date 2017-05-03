Thermo Fisher in talks to buy Patheon - Bloomberg
May 14 Scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is in talks to buy Patheon NV , Bloomberg reported late on Sunday.
May 3 General Cable Corp:
* General cable reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 to $0.30
* Sees Q2 revenue $925 million to $975 million
* Expect to see improvement in Europe through remainder of 2017
* Maintain a positive outlook on our ability to execute against our roadmap in 2017
* Reported diluted earnings per share are anticipated to be in range of $0.05 to $0.20 per share in q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
