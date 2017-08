April 26 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp:

* For 2017 sees aerospace group revenue to increase about 6 percent from 2016;combat systems group revenue to increase 6-7 percent - SEC filing

* Expect FY revenue in information systems and technology group to increase slightly in 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2oM3DLc)