5 months ago
BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
March 30, 2017 / 6:24 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today

* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization

* GE's CEO Immelt, discussing climate change, says in the case of GE "we actually do believe in science"

* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says if tax reform is not achieved, people are going to get "thrown out" in the next election

* GE CEO Immelt says if a Republican-led government cannot achieve tax reform, "why have the Republican Party" Further company coverage:

