4 months ago
BRIEF-General Electric reports Q1 continuing operations EPS (GAAP) of $0.10
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-General Electric reports Q1 continuing operations EPS (GAAP) of $0.10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* Quarterly continuing operations EPS (GAAP) of $0.10

* Says reaffirm 2017 operating framework for industrial operating + verticals EPS, organic revenue growth and industrial operating margin expansion

* Quarterly industrial operating + verticals EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.21

* Q1 total revenue and other income $27,660 million versus. $27,845 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $26.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly orders $25.7 billion, up 10 percent

* Says backlog at Q1-end was $324 billion, up 3%

* CEO Immelt - "Expect cash flows to improve throughout the remainder of the year, with no change to our full year cash flow framework."

* Says planned combination of GE oil & gas and Baker Hughes remains on track, and we expect the deal to close in mid-2017

* Says is investing in innovations in GE Digital and GE Additive

* General Electric's Immelt says are executing a $2 billion cost out program over 2017 and 2018 to deliver more value to our customers, shareowners, employees

* General Electric's Immelt says "GE is continuing its portfolio transformation and investing in innovations in ge digital and GE additive" Source text: invent.ge/2ot5NiO Further company coverage:

