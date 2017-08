April 27 (Reuters) - General Electric:

* Awarded contract with Toshiba Plant System & Services Corp to supply equipment for CEL II 135 MW coal fired power plant

* Memorandum of Understanding signed between GE, Ministry of Mines and Energy to install continuous emission monitoring system

* Coal fired power plant facility is expected to begin commercial operation in late 2019