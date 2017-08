March 30 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision

* GE Capital's non-U.S. activities are no longer subject to consolidated supervision by UK's Prudential Regulation Authority

* GE Capital has largely completed process of selling approximately $200 billion of GE Capital non-core businesses

* Action completes GE Capital's global exit from consolidated supervision