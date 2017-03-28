FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-General Electric's power services signed agreement to provide advanced gas path upgrades
March 28, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-General Electric's power services signed agreement to provide advanced gas path upgrades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* General Electric -Ge’S power services signed agreement to provide advanced gas path upgrades for 2 GE 9FA gas turbines at caojing combined-cycle power station in china

* General Electric - in addition, GE signed 25-year services agreement with Shanghai Caojing Co-Generation Co Ltd, owner of Caojing Power Station

* General Electric - deal extends a previous services agreement signed by GE and Shanghai Caojing Co-Generation company in 2013 Source text:(bit.ly/2mMvQ7F) Further company coverage:

