4 months ago
BRIEF-General Finance Corp reports proposed “tack-on” offering of 8.125 pct senior notes
April 18, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-General Finance Corp reports proposed “tack-on” offering of 8.125 pct senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - General Finance Corp:

* General Finance Corporation announces proposed “tack-on” offering of 8.125 pct senior notes due 2021

* General finance - commenced "tack-on" public offering of about $5.4 million in aggregate principal amount of its 8.125 pct senior unsecured notes due 2021

* General Finance Corp says expects to use net proceeds of this offering to pay down senior indebtedness and for general corporate purposes

* General Finance Corp- notes, including original issuance in aggregate amount of $72 million, will trade on NASDAQ global market under symbol "gfnsl" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

