FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-General Finance Corporation reports Q3 loss per share $0.08
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-General Finance Corporation reports Q3 loss per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - General Finance Corp:

* General Finance Corporation reports third quarter results for fiscal year 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $68.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $66.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $270 million to $280 million

* Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for Q4 will be higher than Q4 of prior year

* Qtrly average fleet unit utilization was 77pct, compared to 76pct in Q3 of fiscal year 2016.

* FY2017 revenue view $274.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.