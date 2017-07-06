BRIEF-American Vanguard says as of June 30, unit entered Third Amendement to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement
* As of June 30, AMVAC Chemical Corp, affiliates entered Third Amendment to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement
July 6 General Finance Corp:
* On June 30, Wells Fargo Bank, GFN Realty Company, LLC, others entered into that certain increase and joinder agreement - SEC Filing
* Agreement increases maximum revolver amount by $7 million to $217 million under certain amended, restated credit agreement dated April 7, 2014 Source text: (bit.ly/2uPed6y) Further company coverage:
PARIS, July 6 Short-term rental website Airbnb said on Thursday it had proposed for Paris and other large French cities to create automated limits to ensure its hosts did not rent their property beyond the 120 days a year legal limit for a main residence in France.