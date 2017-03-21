FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-General Mills Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.72
March 21, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-General Mills Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc:

* General Mills reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 sales $3.79 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.83 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* General Mills Inc - General Mills reaffirmed its key full-year fiscal 2017 targets

* General Mills Inc - third-quarter net sales for general mills' North America retail segment totaled $2.50 billion, down 7 percent from prior year

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.06, revenue view $15.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* General Mills Inc - net sales in quarter declined due primarily to gaps in pricing and promotional activity in key U.S. Businesses

* General Mills - qtrly operating profit totaled $542 million, down 7 percent from year-ago levels due to higher restructuring charges related to recent global reorganization

* General Mills Inc - restructuring, impairment, and other exit costs totaled $78 million in quarter compared to $17 million a year ago

* General Mills Inc - third-quarter net sales for general mills' Europe & Australia segment totaled $424 million, down 3 percent from prior year

* General Mills Inc - third-quarter net sales for general mills' Asia & Latin America segment totaled $421 million, essentially matching year-ago results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

