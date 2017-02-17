Feb 17 General Mills Inc:
* General Mills updates key financial targets for fiscal
2017
* General Mills Inc - General Mills fiscal 2017 organic net
sales are now expected to decline approximately 4 percent
* General Mills Inc - company expects to deliver an adjusted
operating profit margin of at least 18 percent in fiscal 2017
* General Mills Inc - fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted earnings
per share (EPS) are expected to increase 5 to 7 percent in
constant currency
* Company expects FY17 free cash flow to increase at a mid
single-digit rate
* General Mills Inc - remains on track to deliver $380
million in cost-of-goods savings from holistic margin management
* General Mills Inc- total segment operating profit growth
in constant currency is expected to range from down 1 percent to
up 1 percent for 2017
* General Mills - in response to revised second-half growth
expectations driven by recent sales performance on u.s. Yogurt,
soup, reducing 2017 sales, earnings outlook
* General Mills Inc - for fiscal 2017, currently expect
impact of foreign currency exchange rates to decrease net sales
growth by 100-200 basis points
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.08, revenue view $15.69
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* General Mills Inc - for fiscal 2017, currently expect
foreign currency exchange rates to have a negative $0.01 to
$0.02 impact on adjusted diluted eps
* General Mills-for fiscal 2017, expect total restructuring
charges and project-related costs related to actions previously
announced to total $295 million
