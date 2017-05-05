BRIEF-PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 mln of senior notes
* PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 million of senior notes
May 5 General Motors Co
* General Motors CFO Charles Stevens reports sale of 25,000 shares of co's common stock on May 3 at average price of $33.40 per share - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2q8lfFh] Further company coverage:
* CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 9,200 shares of co's common stock on May 19 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt5xov) Further company coverage:
* Citi Trends, Inc. urges stockholders to vote “for” its director nominees on the blue proxy card