BRIEF-General Motors Co reports Q1 earnings per share $1.70

April 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co

* Q1 earnings per share $1.70; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.70; Q1 revenue $41.2 billion, up 10.6 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.48, revenue view $40.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 worldwide retail vehicle sales of 2.34 million units versus 2.38 million units sold last year

* Says Q1 GM North America net income $3.42 billion versus $2.30 billion

* Q1 GM International Operations net profit $319 million versus $379 million

* Q1 GM financial net revenue $2.9 billion, up 38.7 percent

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.00 - $6.50; sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.06 - $3.56

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 GM Europe net loss $201 million versus net loss of $6 million last year

* For FY 2017, expect improved total net sales and revenue, ebit-adjusted, ebit-adjusted margins that equal or exceed corresponding amounts in 2016