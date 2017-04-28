FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-General Motors Co reports Q1 earnings per share $1.70
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-General Motors Co reports Q1 earnings per share $1.70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co

* Q1 earnings per share $1.70; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.70; Q1 revenue $41.2 billion, up 10.6 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.48, revenue view $40.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 worldwide retail vehicle sales of 2.34 million units versus 2.38 million units sold last year

* Says Q1 GM North America net income $3.42 billion versus $2.30 billion

* Q1 GM International Operations net profit $319 million versus $379 million

* Q1 GM financial net revenue $2.9 billion, up 38.7 percent

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.00 - $6.50; sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.06 - $3.56

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 GM Europe net loss $201 million versus net loss of $6 million last year

* For FY 2017, expect improved total net sales and revenue, ebit-adjusted, ebit-adjusted margins that equal or exceed corresponding amounts in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.