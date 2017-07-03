July 3 General Motors Co
* General Motors Co - Reported June U.S. retail sales of
202,908 vehicles, down about 3 percent from same period last
year
* General Motors Co - GM's June total sales were 243,155
vehicles, down about 5 percent from same period last year.
* General Motors Co - "Under current economic conditions,
we anticipate U.S. retail vehicle sales will remain strong for
foreseeable future."
* General Motors - "U.S. total sales are moderating due to
an industry-wide pull-back in daily rental sales, but key U.S.
economic fundamentals clearly remain positive"
* General Motors Co - From an industry standpoint, GM
expects second half of 2017 will be stronger than first half
* General Motors - Anticipate co will end 2017 with about
same day supply of vehicles as co did at end of 2016 with fewer
cars, more trucks, crossovers in mix
* General Motors Co - Pickup and utility sales are expected
to be stronger in second half of year
