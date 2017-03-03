FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-General Motors says Maven introduces reserve, a new monthly offering for members
March 3, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-General Motors says Maven introduces reserve, a new monthly offering for members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co

* General Motors says Maven introduces reserve, a new monthly offering for members

* General Motors says Maven members pay a monthly fee to reserve a new GM vehicle loaded with technology for 28 days

* General Motors says Maven is a flexible mobility platform that provides members multiple offerings and pricing structures

* General Motors says insurance and $100 worth of gas are also included, and there are no membership or application fees

* General Motors says members can access GM vehicles for an extended time period without the commitment of leasing, financing or buying

* General Motors says Maven reserve is available now in Los Angeles and San Francisco with plans to expand to other cities Further company coverage:

