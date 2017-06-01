FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2017 / 2:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-General Motors says May total sales were 237,364 vehicles, down about 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co

* Says May U.S. retail sales of 191,388 vehicles, up slightly from last year

* Says May total sales were 237,364 vehicles, down about 1 percent from last year

* Says "U.S. economic fundamentals remain strong" with a retail SAAR of 14.2 million through May, equal to last year's pace

* Says remain on track to achieve year-end guidance for U.S. vehicle inventory levels

* Says anticipate will end 2017 with about same day supply of vehicles as we did at end of 2016

* Says launch-related downtime in the second half of year will cut nearly 100,000 units from inventory Source text (bit.ly/2rtZv6W) Further company coverage:

