BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
March 9 General Wireless Operations Inc:
* General Wireless Operations Inc. commences voluntary chapter 11 proceeding
* General Wireless Operations says RadioShack.com, stores and dealer locations across country are still currently open for business and serving customers
* company is closing approximately 200 stores and evaluating options on remaining 1,300
* General Wireless Operations says company and its advisors are currently exploring all available strategic alternatives to maximize value for creditors
* company looks to preserve jobs with transition agreement with sprint corporation
* will continue to work with advisors and stakeholders to preserve as many jobs as possible
* company filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 in United States bankruptcy court for district of Delaware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates