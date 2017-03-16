FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Generali CEO says no threat of any takeover
#Financials
March 16, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Generali CEO says no threat of any takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Generali CEO Philippe Donnet says in a call on 2016 results:

* there is no threat of a takeover either from abroad or in Italy -- that is a "fantasy"

* Generali has written down the value of its investment in bank bailout fund Atlante by 52 percent

* lot of appetite for the country businesses it is selling

* a capital increase is not on the agenda

* confirms ready to consider acquisitions if coherent with business plan, there are no acquisitions on the table at moment Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

