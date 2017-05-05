May 4 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit
* Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends
Northwest's unconditional and final cash offer of a $2.30 per
generation unit
* Increased all-cash offer represents a 49.4% premium to
generation's 31 December 2016 net tangible assets
* Northwest Australia reached an agreement with APN funds
management for all outstanding units it does not already own in
generation
* Northwest Australia reached agreement with APN funds
management to increase offer price in generation from A$2.24 to
A$2.30
* Board of generation responsible entity has agreed to
unanimously recommend that generation unitholders accept offer
