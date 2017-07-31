FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Generex announces collaboration with Merck to evaluate Keytruda in combination with ae37 in patients with triple-negative breast cancer
July 31, 2017 / 1:37 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Generex announces collaboration with Merck to evaluate Keytruda in combination with ae37 in patients with triple-negative breast cancer

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Generex Biotechnology Corp

* Generex announces collaboration with Merck to evaluate keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with ae37 in patients with triple-negative breast cancer

* Generex Biotechnology Corp - ‍antigen express has entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with merck​

* Generex Biotechnology Corp - ‍additional details were not disclosed​

* Generex Biotechnology Corp - under terms of agreement, trial will be sponsored by antigen express Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

