March 10 Genesco Inc
* Genesco reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 earnings per share $2.40 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $883 million versus I/B/E/S view $901.3 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.15 from continuing
operations
* Q4 loss per share $0.04 including items
* Genesco Inc- "Fiscal 2018 is off to a sluggish start, as
expected"
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $4.40 to $4.55
* Sees comparable sales increases in 2% to 3% range for full
year
* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
