an hour ago
July 21, 2017 / 12:02 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming Australia says appoints Luke Anderson as CEO

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Australia:

* Genesee & Wyoming Australia appoints Luke Anderson as chief executive officer

* Anderson was previously chief financial officer of Australian mining company OZ Minerals Limited

* Says Anderson's appointment will be effective October 2, 2017

* Anderson succeeds David Brown, G&W's chief operating officer who has served as interim GWA managing director since last December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

