BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for June 2017 and Q2

July 14 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc-

* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for June 2017 and the second quarter of 2017

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - ‍G&W's traffic in June 2017 was 274,588 carloads, an increase of 30,391 carloads, or 12.4%, compared with june 2016​

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - ‍‍G&W's same-railroad traffic in q2 of 2017 was 705,940 carloads, a decrease of 976 carloads​

* Traffic in Q2 of 2017 was 810,082 carloads, an increase of 103,166 carloads, or 14.6%,

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - ‍G&W's same-railroad traffic in June 2017 was 242,763 carloads, a decrease of 1,434 carloads, or 0.6%, compared with june 2016

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - North American operations traffic in june 2017 was 135,654 carloads, an increase of 3.3% compared with june 2016

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - on a same-railroad basis, North American traffic in June 2017 decreased 0.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: