5 months ago
BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming says Feb 2017 traffic increased 12.3 pct to 252,228 carloads
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming says Feb 2017 traffic increased 12.3 pct to 252,228 carloads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* Genesee & wyoming reports traffic for february 2017

* Genesee & wyoming inc - g&w's traffic in february 2017 was 252,228 carloads, an increase of 27,572 carloads, or 12.3%, compared with february 2016

* Genesee & wyoming inc - same-railroad traffic in feb 2017 was 223,365 carloads, a decrease of 1,291 carloads, or 0.6%, compared with february 2016

* Genesee & wyoming inc - g&w's traffic in q1 of 2017 through february was 530,496 carloads, an increase of 87,409 carloads, or 19.7%

* Genesee & wyoming inc - same-railroad traffic in q1 of 2017 through february was 464,166 carloads, an increase of 21,079 carloads Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

