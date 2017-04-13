FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming traffic in March 2017 was 290,752 carloads, an increase of 52,455 carloads
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming traffic in March 2017 was 290,752 carloads, an increase of 52,455 carloads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc:

* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for march 2017 and the first quarter of 2017

* G&W's traffic in March 2017 was 290,752 carloads, an increase of 52,455 carloads

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - G&W's traffic in Q1 of 2017 was 821,248 carloads, an increase of 139,864 carloads, or 20.5%

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - G&W's traffic in March 2017 was 290,752 carloads, an increase of 52,455 carloads, or 22.0%, compared with march 2016

* G&W's same-railroad traffic in march 2017 was 251,490 carloads, an increase of 13,193 carloads

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - same-railroad traffic in Q1 of 2017 was 715,656 carloads, an increase of 34,272 carloads, or 5.0%, compared with Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.