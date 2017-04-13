BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming traffic in March 2017 was 290,752 carloads, an increase of 52,455 carloads

April 13 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc:

* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for march 2017 and the first quarter of 2017

* G&W's traffic in March 2017 was 290,752 carloads, an increase of 52,455 carloads

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - G&W's traffic in Q1 of 2017 was 821,248 carloads, an increase of 139,864 carloads, or 20.5%

* G&W's same-railroad traffic in march 2017 was 251,490 carloads, an increase of 13,193 carloads

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - same-railroad traffic in Q1 of 2017 was 715,656 carloads, an increase of 34,272 carloads, or 5.0%, compared with Q1 of 2016