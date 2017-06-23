BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 23 Genesem Inc
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/76oHuA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25