May 15 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy LP

* Genesis Energy LP - Co entered fifth amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing

* Genesis Energy LP - Co also entered second amendment to fourth amended and restated guarantee and collateral agreement

* Genesis Energy LP - Credit agreement amendment, among other things extends maturity date of credit facility to May 9, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2ra2rWo]