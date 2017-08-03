FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Genesis Energy says to buy Tronox Ltd's alkali business for about $1.3 bln
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
Corporate profits to take more hits from Ukraine cyber attack
Cyber Risk
Corporate profits to take more hits from Ukraine cyber attack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 2:13 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Genesis Energy says to buy Tronox Ltd's alkali business for about $1.3 bln

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Geensis Energy LP -

* Genesis energy L.P. enters into agreement to acquire Tronox Limited's alkali business

* Genesis Energy - deal value for about $1.3 billion

* Genesis energy - announced it is acquiring all of Tronox's trona and trona-based exploring, mining, processing, producing, marketing and selling business

* Received binding commitments for purchase of approximately $750 million of 8.75 percent class a convertible preferred units

* Genesis Energy - KKR and GSO will acquire approximately 22.2 million units at a price of $33.71 per unit

* Genesis Energy- received binding commitments from investment vehicles affiliated with KKR Global Infrastructure Investors II and GSO Capital Partners

* Genesis Energy - stock purchase agreement with unit of tronox to buy all of trona-based exploring, mining, processing, producing, selling business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.