BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare reports Q4 revenue $1.4 bln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Genesis Healthcare Inc

* Genesis Healthcare reports fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 billion

* In 2017, genesis expects to divest 31 underperforming assets or assets in non-strategic markets

* U.S. GAAP net income attributable To Genesis Healthcare in Q4 of 2016 was $22.5 million

* Sees 2017 revenue $5,400.0 million to $5,600.0 million

* Sees $50 million of overhead and net operating cost reductions in 2017

* Sees 2017 net loss attributed to GHC of $85.0 million to $74.0 million

* FY2017 revenue view $5.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: