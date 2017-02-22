FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare reports Q4 revenue $1.4 bln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 11:57 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare reports Q4 revenue $1.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Genesis Healthcare Inc

* Genesis Healthcare reports fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 billion

* In 2017, genesis expects to divest 31 underperforming assets or assets in non-strategic markets

* U.S. GAAP net income attributable To Genesis Healthcare in Q4 of 2016 was $22.5 million

* Sees 2017 revenue $5,400.0 million to $5,600.0 million

* Sees $50 million of overhead and net operating cost reductions in 2017

* Sees 2017 net loss attributed to GHC of $85.0 million to $74.0 million

* FY2017 revenue view $5.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.