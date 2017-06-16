Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
June 16 Genesis Healthcare
* To pay the federal government $53.6 million to settle six federal lawsuits and investigations alleging that companies it acquired violated false claims act -Justice Department statement
* Claims resolved by genesis settlement are allegations only, has been no determination of liability, Justice Department says Further company coverage: (Reporting By Susan Heavey)
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway